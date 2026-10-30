Cong attacks BJP over ‘vote theft’, claims thousands will attend Delhi rally from U’khand

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 29 Oct: Political activity in Uttarakhand is intensifying ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. During a visit to Mussoorie, former Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu targeted the BJP government over several issues. Raising concerns regarding alleged ‘vote theft,’ irregularities in electoral rolls, the Ankita Bhandari case, corruption, and unemployment, he stated that the Congress would continue its struggle to hold the government accountable on issues that affect the public. He further claimed that with the support of the people the Congress would form a government with an absolute majority in Uttarakhand in the 2027 assembly elections.

In a press interaction, Ajay Kumar Lallu described the alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls and accusations of ‘vote theft’ as serious matters concerning the democratic process. He emphasized that the transparency of electoral rolls and the protection of every eligible citizen’s right to vote must be ensured. The Congress has been consistently raising these concerns and intends to bring them to the forefront for the public.

Referring to the Congress’s mega-rally scheduled for 1 November at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Ajay Kumar Lallu stated that thousands of party workers and supporters from Uttarakhand would participate. He noted that party workers are currently being prepared to attend the event. Through this rally, the Congress aims to raise issues—such as the ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of ‘vote theft’—at the national level. He stressed that, in a democracy, the fairness of the electoral process and respect for the public’s right to vote are of paramount importance. The Congress is demanding answers from the government and relevant authorities regarding these concerns. Claiming the participation of a large number of party workers from Uttarakhand, he linked this event to the party’s ongoing campaign.

Lallu also cornered the BJP government over the Ankita Bhandari case. He stated that there are questions in the public mind regarding justice in this matter, and the government must address the people’s concerns. Accusing the state government of corruption, he emphasized that issues concerning the public interest should not be ignored. The Ankita Bhandari case has long been a subject of public and political discourse in Uttarakhand, and the Congress has consistently demanded accountability from the government. Lallu reiterated this, asserting that the public’s questions must be answered.

Raising the issues of unemployment and alleged corruption in the state, Ajay Kumar Lallu questioned the BJP government’s style of functioning. He affirmed that the Congress would raise its voice on issues that affect the public. According to him, matters such as the transparency of electoral rolls, employment for the youth, and the Ankita Bhandari case are significant in the state’s politics.

Speaking on the upcoming assembly elections, Lallu stated that the Congress would engage with the public and highlight the state’s pressing issues. He claimed that with the support of the people, the party would secure a clear majority and form the government in Uttarakhand in 2027.

Present on the occasion were former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, Upendra Thapli, District President Sanjay Kishore, Mussoorie Block President Ritesh Joshi, Dehradun City President Urmila Thapa, as well as Prashant Khanduri, Anup Saxena, Megh Singh Kandari, Sushant Vohra, Amit Gupta, Godavari Thapli, Gaurav Agarwal, Amendra Bisht, Jasbir Kaur, Jagpal Gusain, and several others.