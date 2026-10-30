HNBGU’s Dr Deepti Semwal receives Young Scientist Award at UCOST

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 29 Oct: Dr. Deepti Semwal, a guest faculty member in the Department of Geography at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU), has been honoured with the Young Scientist Award at the 21st Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Conference (USSTC-2026), organised by the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) on 25–26 October.

Dr. Semwal received the prestigious award under the Earth Sciences category for her outstanding research presentation in the field of biodiversity conservation on the topic, “Spatial Distribution of Biological Resources and Community Participation.”

The Earth Sciences category encompassed several disciplines, including Geography, Geology, Geomorphology, Glacial Geomorphology and Geophysics, among others. Dr. Semwal’s achievement in this highly competitive category highlights the quality and significance of her research.

Dr. Semwal completed her Ph.D. in Geography from HNBGU in the field of biogeography. Her doctoral research, titled “Biogeographical Regionalization of the Garhwal Region”, was conducted under the expert supervision of Professor Mohan Singh Panwar. She hails from the remote village of Uthind in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand.

The research presentations at the conference were evaluated by a panel of eminent experts, including Prof. Harish Karnatak, Prof. Kamal Pandey, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), ISRO, and scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India.

The two-day conference witnessed enthusiastic participation from researchers across various disciplines. According to the information available, a total of 261 participants presented their research papers across different categories, including 165 women and 96 men.

A total of 36 Young Scientist Awards were presented across various categories during the conference. Of these, 16 awards went to women researchers and 20 to men researchers in recognition of their outstanding research presentations.

Dr. Semwal’s achievement is a matter of pride for Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University. It also serves as an inspiration to young researchers, particularly women scientists, to pursue innovative research in science and technology and develop solutions that benefit society.

The university fraternity has congratulated Dr. Deepti Semwal on this significant achievement and extended its best wishes for her bright future and continued success in research.