Reservation Bill for statehood activists among several tabled in House

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Sep: A bill providing for ten percent horizontal reservations in government jobs for the statehood agitationists or their dependants was among several bills and reports tabled in the House today by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

It may be recalled that the reservation bill has been tabled in the house for the second time after some amendments as it had failed to get clearance from the Governor last time on technical grounds.

In addition, the Minister also tabled the CAG report for the year that ended in March 2022. The annual report of the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC), and a bill proposing amendment to the Uttarakhand Road Safety Structure Act 2014 were also laid in the House. Audit reports of some other departments including that of the Finance Department were also tabled in the House. Some bills regarding private universities were also tabled.

Earlier, some Congress Members accused the government of casual and selective approach in dealing with disaster. Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami accused the government of not doing anything to provide relief to disaster victims of his constituency. Sumit Hridayesh claimed that meetings are held after the disaster has struck instead of holding them before and taking preventive measures to prevent losses. Mamata Rakesh also stated the same. Manoj Tiwari demanded enactment of a strong land law to protect the interests of the local people of the state. Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar alleged that no work has been done in the rural constituency of Khanpur on disaster mitigation. He expressed willingness to resign if the government was able to prove that it had done anything towards disaster mitigation.