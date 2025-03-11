Retired officer murdered for money; two arrested

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 10 Mar: A retired government officer was murdered in Doon by an uncle-nephew duo under the pretext of taking him for cancer treatment. The police arrested both accused on Monday and recovered Rs 4.8 lakh in cash, a cheque, an FD receipt, and other valuables stolen from the victim. Both accused were identified as Mohit Tyagi (31) and Parveen Tyagi (55), residents of Saharanpur.

The SSP, Dehradun, said that the victim, Jagdish (68), was a retired employee of the mining department. He lived alone in a rented house in Dehradun. His relatives lost contact with him on 1 February 2025. When they asked his landlord, they learned that Jagdish had not returned home for several days. Worried about his safety, his nephew Sanjay Kumar filed a missing person report at Raipur police station. During the investigation, the police checked Jagdish’s phone records and bank transactions. They found that large amounts of money were being transferred to a bank account belonging to Mohit Tyagi, who had recently opened the account. When questioned, Mohit confessed to the crime. He admitted that he had planned the murder with his maternal uncle, Praveen Kumar Tyagi, to steal Jagdish’s money.

Mohit Tyagi was an e-rickshaw driver in Dehradun. He had known Jagdish for four years and often talked to him. During their conversations, Mohit learned that Jagdish was unmarried, had no close family members, and had about Rs 25 lakh in his bank account. Seeing an opportunity to get rich quickly, he planned to kill Jagdish and take his money.

According to the police, Mohit convinced Jagdish to go to Deoband for cancer treatment, claiming there was a good doctor there. On 4 February, Mohit took Jagdish in his Santro car to his uncle’s house in Deoband. The next day, Mohit and Praveen strangled Jagdish with a rope. They put his body in the car’s trunk and later dumped it in a canal near Ambheta, Deoband. After killing Jagdish, Mohit took his SIM card and inserted it into his own phone. Using Jagdish’s Aadhaar details, he created a UPI ID and started transferring money from his bank account. He transferred Rs 13 lakh to his own account, withdrew Rs 4.8 lakh in cash, and made an FD of Rs 5 lakh. The police arrested Mohit Tyagi from Dehradun and Praveen Tyagi from Deoband. They also recovered the stolen money, the victim’s SIM card, a cheque of Rs 3.5 lakh, and the Santro car used in the crime.