CM orders promotion of destination weddings with better infrastructure

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with officials at the Secretariat here today to promote destination weddings in Uttarakhand. He also ordered the improvement of road connectivity in Triyugi Narayan and ordered the construction of a helipad there.

During the meeting, the CM emphasised the identification and development of new wedding destinations in the state. He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people to prioritise Uttarakhand for destination weddings.

Dhami stated that destination weddings would strengthen the state’s economy. The natural beauty and modern facilities of Uttarakhand will help make it a major wedding destination. He instructed the Tourism Department to prepare guidelines for “Destination Uttarakhand” soon.

The meeting was attended amongst others, by Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, Vice Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Council Vishwas Dawar, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli and Sachin Kurve, ADG Police V Murugeshan, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, and IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop.