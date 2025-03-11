Sherab Melvin: How Running became her Way of Life

By Ameesha MD Nathaniel

Dehradun, 10 Mar: Sherab Melvin, a seasoned marathon runner, started as a hobby to stay fit, after the birth of her daughter, which soon transformed into an unexpected journey that saw her competing in the world’s most prestigious marathons, including the Chicago, New York and Boston Marathons all in a few months. Interestingly, by 2014 she had participated in the Boston Marathon nine times.

Melvin’s journey began in 2002 when she trained for her first half marathon. “At that time, marathons were far from mainstream.” Encouraged by her training group, she decided to push herself further, “I thought a full marathon was crazy,” she recalls. “But they told me that training for a full isn’t 50% more effort—it’s just 25%. And I thought, well, why not?” In October 2003, she ran her first full marathon in Chicago. Unaware of the significance, she qualified for the Boston. At the same time, she entered the New York Marathon, a race so competitive that many try for years without success. “They told me, ‘You won’t get in, but you should try’. And guess what? I got in on my first try,” she laughs. Within six months, she had unknowingly begun completing three of the six World Marathon Majors—Chicago in October, New York in November, and Boston in April.

For Melvin, running quickly became more than just a sport—it became a family tradition, her children, then 10 and 7, associated her marathon training with road trips to Boston.

“Every year, they would ask, ‘Mom, are we going to Boston this year?’” she says.

Over time, Melvin has seen the running industry evolve. She exclaims “Today, completing the Six

Marathon Majors (Boston, Chicago, New York, Berlin, London, and Tokyo) is a prestigious achievement. Moreover, there’s almost a brand attached to it now,” she explains. “People spend thousands of dollars just to participate. If you can’t qualify for Boston, you have to raise at least $10,000 for charity. It’s a completely different world from when I started.”

Despite her global achievements, Melvin remains deeply connected to Dehradun, where she spent her formative years. “I think if I’m active today, if I’m fit, it all started here in Dehradun,” she says.

“We had an incredible coach, Mr Mohinder Singh, who was extremely strict. My childhood was spent running around this city.” She hadn’t visited Dehradun for decades, only returning in 2014 for her school Cambrian Hall’s Diamond Jubilee. Her return has been, both, nostalgic and inspiring. “The city has changed so much, but it’s still beautiful, and the running terrain here is amazing.”

Melvin believes Dehradun has immense potential as a running destination with its scenic trails and hilly terrain. “You have incredible running routes—the Kipling Trail, Maldevta, and roads leading up to Mussoorie. It’s an ideal place to train.” Since arriving, she has explored much of the city through her runs, often covering 10-15 kilometres at a time. However, she acknowledges the challenges of urban running in India. “City running is tough due to traffic and road conditions, but no place is perfect. In North America, we train in black ice, freezing temperatures, and snow. In India, we have good weather but here it’s about finding the right time and the right routes.”

Beyond medals and races, Melvin believes running has given her something far more valuable: community and perspective. “Running connects you with people in a way nothing else does,” she says. “If you go to a party, breaking the ice takes time. But when runners meet, the conversation flows instantly—from race strategies to the best pre-run meals.” She also credits running for shaping her mental resilience. “At first, it’s always hard. But over time, you push through discomfort, that’s when you hit the ‘flow state’—and that feeling keeps you coming back.”

Reflecting on her decades of running, Melvin believes her greatest achievement isn’t the races she has completed but her commitment to consistency. “People tell me, ‘Sherab, you’re such a great runner.’ But it’s not about talent—it’s about showing up every day.” She encourages others in Dehradun to start running, no matter their experience level. “There’s no magic formula. Put on your shoes, step out the door, and start. Run for ten minutes today, twelve minutes tomorrow. The hardest part is starting—but once you begin, you won’t want to stop.” For Sherab Melvin, running isn’t just a sport—it’s a way of life and as she continues her marathon journey, Dehradun will always hold a special place in her heart.