Road to Wisdom: Rawls, Nozick & India’s National Education Policy

By Karmita Pandey

The road to philosophy is a journey of widening paths, leading toward wisdom through questions, reflections, and the shared thoughts of fellow travellers. Philosophy, as both a product and a producer of human civilisation, has gifted the world its most potent weapon: Reason. Without it, the world would be a mechanical realm where human actions and speech are reduced to meaningless motions and sounds. Philosophers across history and demographies have grappled with profound questions about justice, truth, freedom, and equality—words that often feel inflammatory but carry the weight of human aspiration. My own philosophical journey has led me to a simple yet profound revelation: perception coupled with reflection reveals the greatest treasures of wisdom. With this conviction, I turn to India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its 2023 revisions, analysing it through the lens of the timeless debate between John Rawls and Robert Nozick. Their contrasting visions of justice and liberty offer a framework for understanding the tensions at the heart of education policy.

The debate between Rawls and Nozick is not merely academic; it has real-world implications for policymaking, particularly in education. Their ideas represent two ends of a spectrum: one prioritising equality, the other liberty. Rawls argues that inequalities are justified only if they benefit the least advantaged. He believes that some disparities in resources or position can lead to greater productivity, ultimately benefiting society as a whole. In education, this translates to ensuring equal opportunities for all children, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

Nozick, on the other hand, champions individual liberty and property rights. He argues that inequalities arise from individual differences in skills, capabilities, and resources, not from central authority. For Nozick, justice means respecting individuals’ rights to the fruits of their labour. In education, this would mean supporting private schooling and parental choice, with minimal government interference.

Rawls would likely applaud the NEP’s emphasis on equity and inclusion. The policy’s focus on marginalised groups—Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, girls, and rural populations—aligns with Rawls’ Difference Principle, which seeks to reduce disparities and benefit the least advantaged. The NEP’s push to universalise early childhood education and care is a clear effort to ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds have a fair start. He would also support the NEP’s goal of increasing public investment in education to 6% of GDP, as this could help redistribute resources to those who need them most. However, he might critique the policy’s reliance on Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), as private institutions often cater to the affluent, potentially perpetuating inequalities.

Nozick would take a different view. He would likely support aspects of the NEP that promote individual choice and autonomy, such as the flexibility to choose subjects across streams (e.g., science students studying humanities) and the emphasis on vocational education. These measures align with his belief in individual freedom and minimal government interference. He would also endorse the NEP’s encouragement of private participation in education, as it reflects his preference for market-driven solutions. However, he would oppose redistributive measures like reservations for disadvantaged groups or increased public funding, arguing that they infringe on individual liberty and property rights.

This debate between Rawls-Nozick highlights the inherent tension between equality and liberty in education policy. If one prioritises equality, this risks centralising authority and limiting individual freedom. On the other hand, prioritising liberty can lead to inequalities perpetuated by the accidents of birth and market forces. The NEP attempts to strike a balance by promoting both equity and individual choice. It seeks to universalise access to education while encouraging private participation and market-driven solutions. But this balancing act is fraught with challenges. For instance, the policy’s reliance on PPPs may widen the gap between elite private institutions and underfunded public schools. Similarly, while reservations for disadvantaged groups aim to promote equity, they may face resistance from those who view them as infringing on individual liberty.

This analysis of the debate between Rawls and Nozick provides a valuable framework for analysing the challenges of inequality in education. Rawls reminds us of the moral imperative to uplift the least advantaged, while Nozick cautions against sacrificing individual liberty in the pursuit of equality. Together, their perspectives sensitise us to what is gained and lost when policymakers prioritise one value over the other. The NEP’s attempt to balance these competing ideals reflects the broader philosophical struggle between equality and liberty. By examining the policy through the lenses of Rawls and Nozick, we gain a deeper understanding of the complexities and trade-offs inherent in designing a just and effective education system.

Philosophy, with its power, seriousness, and passion, offers more than abstract meanings—it provides a compass for navigating real-world challenges. The Rawls-Nozick debate reminds us that policymaking is not about choosing between equality and liberty but about finding a balance that respects both. As India implements the NEP, this philosophical framework can guide us toward a more just and equitable education system—one that empowers individuals while uplifting society as a whole.