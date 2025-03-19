Incompetence Exposed

No section of society should feel compelled to run riot in the streets to have its voice heard. That indicates there is a lack of interaction with the political authorities, a necessary aspect of democratic functioning. It is also the job of the parties in the opposition to voice the grievances of the people on the appropriate platforms. If, however, a significant number of politicians from all parties want that differences should be aggravated through mob violence, it becomes harder to maintain law and order.

Under such circumstances, which emerge often enough in India’s states for various reasons, it becomes all the more necessary that government officials and the police be proactive and assertive in ensuring that this option is not available to troublemakers. The latest violence that has taken place in Nagpur, the videos of which are being aired constantly by the media, show a failure to respond swiftly enough and, then an inability to use appropriate force to contain the problem.

It is also true that the response of district administrations often depends on the approach adopted by the political masters. There are few officials that have the skill to make their way through the labyrinth of professional duty in a situation where politicians want something else. As such, the ultimate responsibility does lie with the government when there is social unrest.

In this context, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has failed to provide effective governance in Maharashtra. He has had a long stint in the highest political positions under various coalition governments. As the most prominent leader of the BJP, he could not prevent the fallout with the original Shiv Sena, one of the party’s oldest allies. The BJP stood by Fadnavis, even when it seemed that his ambitions were getting in the way of saffron unity. In the present dispensation, the elections were won with Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena breakaway faction as chief minister. However, Fadnavis was given the honour of leading the present government. Present developments show that he is not doing a good job.

His stand regarding Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb too has been wishy-washy. Instead of having the gumption to say that nobody can tamper with historical reality, he seemed to suggest that the only reason the tomb is safe is because it is under the care of the Archeological Survey of India. This has fired up fringe elements on both sides. Is there a political strategy behind this approach, or is it just pure incompetence? The BJP high command must take corrective measures in this regard as soon as possible.