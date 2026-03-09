Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills celebrates Women’s Day with Felicitation Ceremony

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Mar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills, in association with Skilled School, organised a special felicitation ceremony to honour women who have made notable contributions in various professional fields.

The event recognised women from diverse sectors such as journalism, healthcare, education, banking, entrepreneurship, administration, and social service, who successfully balance their professional responsibilities, family life, and personal growth—truly embodying the spirit of a “Super Woman”.

Smrita Parmar, Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO), Dehradun, who was among the honorees, appreciated this initiative by the Rotary Club. She congratulated all the awardees and shared her experiences and insights from her professional journey.

On the occasion, Sunil Sharma, President of Rotary Club Doon Shivalik Hills, welcomed the guests and congratulated the awardees. He also highlighted the various social initiatives and community service activities undertaken by the Rotary Club.

Senior Rotarian Dr Jagrati Nawani shared her thoughts on women empowerment, emphasising the importance of recognising and supporting women’s achievements.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the former President of the Club and Director of Doon Global School. The programme was conducted by Medhavi Bhatia.

Rotary Club members present on the occasion included Tapan Kaushik, Kavita Tandon, Rasik Bhatia, Rakesh Gupta, Dr Dhyani, Anuj Nautiyal, along with several other members.

The Women felicitated at the Ceremony were: Dr Ritu Gupta – Co-Director, Kanishk Hospital; Shabana Anjum – First Aid Lecturer, Red Cross Society; Shikha Prakash – Manager, Central Bank of India; Latika Singh – Deputy Director, Agriculture Department; Dr Nitika Goenka – Senior Data Scientist, Cloud BC Labs India Pvt Ltd; Supama Bachheti – NGO Representative, Antaran Parivar Society; Shagun Agrawal – Chief Operating Officer, DG Ansh; Smrita Parmar – Special Land Acquisition Officer, Dehradun; Shraddha Negi – Founder, Ikigai Designs / Brand Juicyverse; Kusum Purohit – Sub-Inspector, City Kotwali, Dehradun; Shikha Uniyal – Founder, Handicraft Unit; Kanchan Nautiyal – Logistics Manager; Rashmi Khatri – Correspondent, Navbharat Times Digital; Ruchi Garg Aisne – Founder, Cleaning Concepts; Sangeeta Verma – Founder, Small Scale Industry; Mitali Agrawal – Director, Skilled; Preeti Gupta – Founder, Sunny Pharmaceuticals; Nisha Thakur – Founder, Shiv Opticals; Dr Toshima Mamgain – Gold Leaf Diagnostic.

The event concluded with appreciation for the remarkable contributions of women in society and a commitment from the Rotary Club to continue promoting initiatives that support women empowerment and community development.