Foundations of society are strengthened by women’s efforts: Dhami

CM felicitates ‘Senior Women’ at ‘Nari Tu Narayani’ programme

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the “Nari Tu Narayani” programme that honoured senior women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, today, at the ‘Mukhya Sewak Sadan’, here.

During the programme, the Chief Minister felicitated 38 senior women from across the state for their outstanding work in various fields, including education, social service, entrepreneurship, environmental protection, agriculture, culture, and water conservation. Extending his best wishes to everyone on International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister said that, today, women are being honoured whose sacrifice, struggle, affection, and values ​​have strengthened the foundations of families, society, and the nation. He stated that women’s love, sacrifice, and blessings are the foundations of generations, and society continues to progress. As mothers, women sacrifice every comfort in their lives to nurture their children.



The Chief Minister emphasised that senior women are not only protectors of families but also protect culture, tradition, and values. He emphasised the contribution of Uttarakhand’s woman power.

“The women of our state, while managing their families, also cultivate their farms and barns. The women of the state persevere even in difficult circumstances. The mothers of Uttarakhand have propelled this state forward through their sacrifice, hard work, and indomitable courage. The true strength of the mountains lies in their mother power,” he declared.



The Chief Minister stated that serving senior citizens and elderly mothers is a collective responsibility. The state government is implementing numerous welfare schemes for the empowerment of women, especially senior women. The state government is providing financial assistance to women through the Old Age Pension Scheme and the Widow Pension Scheme. Along with providing better healthcare to the elderly, the system of old-age homes is also being strengthened in various districts of the state.



The Chief Minister stated that the state government is providing free religious pilgrimages to senior citizens. The government is committed to ensuring that every elderly mother in Uttarakhand has the full opportunity to live a life with dignity, security, and self-respect.

Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya stated that women who excel in various fields are also an inspiration to society. She emphasised that only those who remain active will remain vibrant. Activeness enriches life. She added that women’s empowerment begins in one’s own home and extends to society and the country. Women always perform their duties with complete dedication. Women’s power is the force that builds not only families but also society and the nation.



The Cabinet Minister stated that the senior women honoured today, their life struggles, perseverance, and dedication to society are a source of inspiration for all. Their experience and guidance are an invaluable asset to society.

Secretary Chandresh Kumar Yadav stated that the main theme of the International Women’s Day programme was ‘Give to Gain’. In accordance with this theme, senior women are being honored who, despite being above 60 years of age, are active, self-reliant and are making significant contributions in various fields of society. To make the process of selection of senior women transparent and representative, one woman each from low income group, middle income group and high income group has been selected from each district. For this, by forming a committee at the district level, selection has been ensured through a transparent process, so that inspirational women from different sections of the society can be honoured.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Parvati Devi Negi, Meena Ravi, Dr Jyoti Marwah from Dehradun district; Dhanuli Negi, Meenu Joshi, Lata Harbela from Nainital district; Bhadi Devi, Geeta Nautiyal, Rameshwari Bhatt from Rudraprayag district; Urmila Chand from Champawat district, Dr Urmila Rana, Kamla Negi, Parvati Devi from Pauri Garhwal district; Manorama Joshi, Hemlata Verma, Kamini Kashyap from Almora district; Sartama Devi, Vishala Bhandari, Shanti Thakur from Uttarkashi district; Sushila Semwal, Chandrakala Bisht, Kalavati Devi, Munni Devi from Chamoli district; Neema Dafauti, Narayani Devi, Smt. Ganga Ram from Bageshwar district; Sobti Devi, Lata Devi, Prabha Raturi from Tehri Garhwal district; Meena Sharma, Asha Munjal, Indra Mishra from Udham Singh Nagar district; Syeda Khatun, Bala Devi alias Braj Kishori, Kanti from Haridwar; and Durga Khadawat, Shakulanta Dayal, Devki Joshi from Pithoragarh.

Vice President, Uttarakhand Tribal Advisory Council, Geeta Ram Gaur, Director BL Rana, Vikram Singh, SK Tripathi, Mohit Chaudhary and others were also present on this occasion.