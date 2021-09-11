Rotary Club Mussoorie felicitates teachers

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 10 Sep: Rotary Club Mussoorie, today, felicitated 32 teachers of the city. Leslie Mark Tindale, Principal of Wynberg Allen School, was presented the ‘Life Time Achievement for Education Award’. Rotary Club Mussoorie also presented various English and Hindi medium teachers of the city with the Nation Builders’ Award, and 32 teachers who performed well.

At the felicitation ceremony organised in a local auditorium, Principal Tindale said that there were many challenges before educational institutions to provide online education during the Corona period. Rotary Club President Arjun Kaintura said that, under the Nation Builders’ Award under the Rotary International Literacy Mission, 16 Hindi and English medium school teachers of Mussoorie are felicitated and one teacher is also given a Lifetime Award. He said that Rotary Club had been working continuously in the interest of society and, soon, more than 400 benches and chairs will be provided to Hindi medium schools of Mussoorie. A Medical Aid programme is also being run. To give better education to the students, Rotary Club also organises a scholarship programme.

A teacher felicitated on the occasion, RS Kandari, said that, during the Corona period, teachers had provided online education to the children in adverse circumstances. They needed to be declared corona warriors.

The programme was conducted by former President Nitin Gupta. Present on this occasion were former President Manmohan Karnwal, Secretary Sanjay Jain, U Vipul Mittal, Nitish Mohan Agarwal, Suvigya Sabharwal, CR Arya, Ranveer Singh, Renu Jain, Nupur Karnwal, Ashwani Mitt, Suresh Kumar Agrava, DK Jain, NK Sahani, Kuldeep Mathur and others.

Other teachers felicitated on the occasion were Dr Ponny Chacko and Shiva Kumar from Mussoorie International School, Jolly John and Candida Maria Vegas from CGM Waverly Convent School, Rekha Singh and Ashish Uniyal from Hampton Court School, Beena Chauhan and Santoshi Rawat from St Clare’s, RS Kandari and SS Belvanshi from CST, Pooja Chauhan and Suman Lata Sharma from Hillbird School, Anupam Singh and Anil Kumar Singh from Oakgrove School, Dr Sunita Rana from Government Inter College Kempty, Nazneen Abid and Monika Rawat from St Lawrence, Neha Panwar and Pavita Thapa from Mussoorie Girls and Boys, Sumitra Gunsola from Primary School Library, Keniya Kaur and Dalbir Kaur from Guru Nanak Fifth Centenary School, Poornima Panwar from Government High Junior for Boys, Sanjay Mark from Woodstock School, Champa and Meghna McFarlland from Wynberg Allen School, Susan Kurian and Vincent Joseph from St George’s College.