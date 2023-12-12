SC decision on Article 370 an eye opener for Opposition: Mahendra Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 11 Dec: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today addressed a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters, here, today. He described the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir as an eye opener for the Opposition. Bhatt asserted that the SC’s decision announced today is a stamp of approval on Prime Minister Modi’s guarantee for rapid development in Jammu & Kashmir as well as to uphold national sovereignty.

Bhatt added that this decision will help fulfil the dreams of the local people in Kashmir.

Responding to the questions raised by the media persons, Mahendra Bhatt said that the Supreme Court has today ended all the ifs and buts that were added in criticism of the Modi Government’s decision to abrogate the Article 370. There is no chance of the Article 370 returning, he asserted. A historic decision was taken on 9 August, 2019 to abrogate the Article 370 of the Constitution and this has led to peace and development in Kashmir. The local people are happy with the decision in Kashmir and the Supreme Court has opened the eyes of the Opposition leaders who were wrongly opposing the abrogation of Article 370.

Bhatt claimed that Modi understands the aspirations of the local people in Kashmir and has been taking measures to speed up development and towards effectively curbing of terrorism there. He asserted that it is unfortunate that those opposing the abrogation of Article 370 have gone on to the extent of being anti-national in their opposition to Modi. He told that ideologically and theoretically BJP has been considering Article 370 and 35A in Kashmir as opposed to the sovereignty of the country as well as to the development of the state. It has been a prime issue for the BJP all these years, he said. This is the reason that as per the entire parliamentary process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the way for development and equality in Jammu & Kashmir by repealing both the temporary laws. The Supreme Court has held that both the Article 370 and 35A were temporary in nature. But all the opposition, including Congress, had approached the Supreme Court in protest under their policy of appeasement under the guise of social organisations. But it is a matter of great happiness that the Supreme Court has also made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Section 370 and 35A were temporary from the very outset and their abrogation was a completely constitutional action.

Bhatt said that the country and the local people in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh were suffering that due to the implementation of Article 370. Due to this article, several important laws and policies of the Centre could not be implemented in J&K. This article also ensured continued backwardness of the oppressed classes and the Dalits in that state and they remained deprived of constitutional rights and government jobs all these years. They also remained deprived of the benefits of many schemes including right to education, right to information. After the abrogation of the rticle 370, there has been a 45 percent reduction in terror incidents there, along with a 90 percent reduction in infiltration, 97 percent reduction in stone pelting and organised bandhs have become zero. As a result, a record 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K and the tourism sector is now booming there.

Bhatt said that after the turmoil of the last 3 decades, common people in Jammu and Kashmir are feeling peace and development, but the opposition and some anti-national forces are unable to digest all this. He said hopefully, after the Supreme Court decision, the misconceptions of many such people will now be cleared. He said, the rights of the poor and the deprived have been restored in Kashmir and separatism and stone pelting are now things of the past. Now the entire area now resonates with melodious music and cultural tourism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government is committed to establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and all-round development of the region.

BJP State Media In charge Manveer Chauhan was also present on the occasion.