SDC Foundation calls for postponement of Panchayat Elections amid Monsoon Crisis

100% Surge in Natural Disaster & Road Accident Deaths reveals rising threat in Uttarakhand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jun: June 2025 has brought to light a deeply worrying and grave situation in Uttarakhand. Anoop Nautiyal of the Dehradun-based Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation has stated that according to official data, while there were 32 deaths from natural disasters and road accidents in June 2024, this year the figure has already reached 65 which is a 100% increase. This includes 20 deaths from natural disasters and 45 from road accidents.

Alongside this disturbing rise in fatalities due to disasters and road mishaps, the Char Dham Yatra has also seen a 29% increase in pilgrim numbers this June. Between 1-28 June 2025, 18,22,434 pilgrims visited the Char Dhams, which is 4,11,574 more than the 14,10,860 recorded during the same period last year. The month has witnessed major incidents such as the Rudraprayag bus accident, a devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi, and several other road crashes. These figures do not include the tragic helicopter crash in Kedarnath on 15 June that claimed the lives of six pilgrims and the pilot.

Anoop Nautiyal said it is extremely concerning that the Uttarakhand government continues to view each disaster as an isolated incident, failing to recognise the alarming, growing pattern of accidents and deaths in the state.

In this context, he has urged the Uttarakhand government and the State Election Commission to postpone the panchayat elections scheduled for 24 and 28 July 2025. Holding elections amid escalating natural disasters, frequent road accidents, and already stretched administrative resources would pose a severe risk to public safety. He also highlighted the arrival of nearly seven crore devotees for the Kanwar Mela in mid-July, which will add immense pressure on the administration.

Given all these reasons, Anoop Nautiyal emphasised that the panchayat elections should instead be held after the monsoon, in September or October 2025, to ensure public safety remains paramount. Politics and elections should never take precedence over human life, especially in a disaster-prone state like Uttarakhand. He added that he would soon be placing this demand before the President of India, the Governor of Uttarakhand, and the High Court at Nainital.