Senior IPS Officer Kewal Khurana passes away

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Feb: Senior IPS officer Kewal Khurana of the 2005 Uttarakhand cadre has passed away. He had been unwell for a long time and took his last breath at Max Hospital, Saket, Delhi.

Kewal Khurana was considered one of Uttarakhand’s most capable and talented police officers. During his tenure in key positions such as SSP, Udham Singh Nagar, SSP, Dehradun, and Director, Traffic and Home Guards, he took several significant decisions and worked for welfare of the public. His efforts are still appreciated among the general public.

His demise has sent a wave of sorrow through the Uttarakhand Police Department and among those who admired him.

Kewal Khurana was known for his dedication and integrity. In 2016, he took charge as SSP, Udham Singh Nagar, where he redefined policing with impactful decisions that had a tangible effect at the grassroots level. His contributions not only strengthened the police department but also positively influenced the public. He was widely respected for his discipline and strict adherence to rules.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the demise of Inspector General Kewal Khurana. He prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family in this difficult time.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) expressed grief over the demise of Inspector General Kewal Khurana. The Governor prayed for the peace of the departed soul and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.