Shomie Ranjan Das – Mentor to Generations of Educationists

By Sandeep Dutt

Let’s take a moment to remember Shomie Ranjan Das (born 28 August 1935) and his profound impact—a life that touched the hearts of teachers and connected with countless children worldwide. He passed away on 9 September 2024.

As an Indian educationist, he is perhaps one of the architects of independent India’s education system. With a wealth of experience working with institutions, boards, and schools, including serving as the Head of School of three of India’s top schools, namely The Doon School, Mayo College, and Lawrence School, Sanawar, his contribution is unforgettable. He also taught at Gordonstoun School in Scotland and established the five Oakridge International Schools as Chairman of People Combine.

Shomie’s grandfather, Satish Ranjan Das, founded The Doon School in 1935. After his earlier education at The Doon School, Shomie graduated from St Xavier’s College of the University of Calcutta and the University of Cambridge. Following retirement from The Doon School, he became an educational consultant and contributed his vision to over 80 schools nationwide. I get tempted to add that for every year of his life, he built one school!

Shomie always emphasised the importance of learning and unlearning and how the schools he worked with have prepared students to excel in their pursuits. From a teacher to a headmaster and then a mentor to generations of learners and educators, his story is truly inspiring.

May we carry forward the light he ignited and strive to create a kinder and more compassionate world. It is ironical that “The Man Who Saw Tomorrow” by Naga Tummala was published only ten days ago, beautifully honours his legacy and the joy he brought to others. Let’s join together in offering our thoughts and prayers for Shomie and providing comfort to his family and loved ones.

(Sandeep Dutt is an author, mountaineer, and bookseller who inspires children to explore the world of books and helps schools deliver better. His website is www.sdutt.com, and as a subscriber to Garhwal Post, you can book a free online meeting with him.)