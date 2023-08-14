Speaker continues inspection of disaster hit areas in Kotdwar

By Our Staff Reporter

KOTDWAR, 13 Aug: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on Sunday took stock of the damage caused in various areas due to the Kotdwar Bhabar disaster. Along with the officials, she undertook a site inspection of various disaster-affected areas like Mawakot-Kanvashram, Udayrampur Nayabad, Teli Srot and Jhandi Chour, an alternative route connecting Bhabar Kotdwar. During this, she gave necessary suggestions and guidelines to the officers on relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The Speaker instructed the officers to clear the bushes, install solar lights and make the road pothole free to make the alternative route, Mawakot-Kanvashram, more accessible.

The Speaker also inspected the damaged road in Udairampur Nayabad. She directed the Forest Department to repair its road and lop the trees touching the power lines.

She also inspected the land erosion caused at different places due to increase in the water level of the Teli Srot drain in the Bhabar area. She asked the officials of the Irrigation Department to channelise the drain and undertake other works to prevent soil erosion.

She interacted with the flood-affected people, listened to their problems and needs and assured them all possible help.

She also visited the Primary Health Centre located at Jhandi Chour and inquired from the health workers about the availability of life-saving medicines. The health workers informed her about the shortage of drinking water at the centre, following which the Speaker assured all possible help in this regard. She asked them to ensure medicines and first aid are provided to the patients at the health centre.