SRHU Bioscience Student bags prestigious ‘Young Scientist Award’ at Science mega event

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 24 June: Anjali Uniyal, a Ph.D student at Himalayan School of Biosciences, Swami Rama Himalayan University, Jolly Grant has bagged the prestigious Young Scientist Award at the just concluded threeday Uttarakhand State Science Congress 2022 organised by UCOST. She was conferred the award in the Discipline ‘Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Microbiology’, at the 16th Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Congress (20202022) held at Graphic Era University, Dehradun. Uniyal is working for her Ph.D in Biotechnology from the Himalayan School of Biosciences Swami Rama Himalayan University Jolly Grant Dehradun Uttarakhand, under the supervision of Dr Sanjay Gupta, Professor and Dr Akhilesh Kumar, Assistant Professor of the school. Her research work is titled, “An effective and low cost method for DNA extraction from the leaves of Rheum Species.” This is an endangered medicinal herb found in the Indian Himalayan region. Uniyal explains that, “Rheum also known as Rhubarb or Dolu in the native language is an endangered herb and widely used in pharmaceutical industries due to its use as anti spasmodic, anti cancer, antimicrobial properties.”