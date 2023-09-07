SRHU holds Seminar on ‘Science of Joyful Living’ at Raj Bhavan

DEHRADUN, 6 Sep: A one-day seminar on “Science of Joyful Living” was organised by Swami Rama Himalayan University on Wednesday at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium, here.

The seminar was inaugurated by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) by lighting the ceremonial lamp. In this seminar, the expert doctors of Himalayan University gave their views on the scientific approach to the art of living a blissful life and told how every person can be happy in life.

He said that this seminar had been held to focus on the concept of a healthy mind in a healthy body. He provided information about the importance of a balanced diet in life and said that, just as proper eating and regular exercise are necessary to keep the body healthy, Pranayama for breathing and meditation is essential to keep the mind calm. Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Chancellor of the University, explained about living a blissful life through constructive use of emotions along with diet and exercise based on the teachings of Swami Rama.He said that this seminar had been held to focus on the concept of a healthy mind in a healthy body. He provided information about the importance of a balanced diet in life and said that, just as proper eating and regular exercise are necessary to keep the body healthy, Pranayama for breathing and meditation is essential to keep the mind calm.

‘Science of Breath’ was elaborated upon by Dr. Prakash Keshaviah. He explained the anatomy and physiology of breathing, as well as the subtle yogic science of prana that contributes to creating a healthy body. Dr Renu Dhasmana elaborated upon the importance of diet in creating a healthy body.

The Governor congratulated the Chancellor of the University, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, and his team for organising such an event on the science of living a blissful life with spiritual education at the Raj Bhavan. He said, “We always ask ourselves how to be happy and, today, the expert doctors of Himalayan University have given the solution. It is necessary for each of us to be happy but due to circumstances, we become unhappy. The information given today about how to live life happily even in such times will be useful in every person’s life.”

Governor Singh added, “We should always make every possible effort for the welfare of others and the joy and happiness that we get from it is of a different level in itself. To live a blissful life one should not depend on others. Happiness always needs to be brought from within. We have to make a habit of always being happy.”

He added that, today, the team of Swami Rama Himalayan University had explained the science of happy life in a very simple way which would prove useful. He asked the people present to adopt these methods in life.

First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Secretary to the Governor, Ravinath Raman, Legal Advisor Amit Kumar Sirohi, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadoria, Vice Chancellor of Medical Education University, Prof Hem Chandra, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal, Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University Dr Ram Karan Singh, Director, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Dr Kalachand Sain, Chairman, Doon International Group of Schools DS Mann, Former Chief Secretary NS Napalchayal, Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana, Finance Controller Dr Trupti Srivastava along with officers/employees of Raj Bhavan, college children and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Satish Rupani was the Master of Ceremonies.