St George’s College bids Farewell to Brother Ramesh Amalanathan

Brother Jeyaseelan S is new Principal

Mussoorie, 16 May: A special assembly was held at St George’s College here, today, to bid farewell to Brother Ramesh Amalanathan and to welcome Brother Jeyaseelan S, the new Principal.

The assembly began with a prayer, followed by the school pledge. Head Prefect Sagar Joshi delivered the formal address of welcome. A potted plant was presented to Brother Jeyaseelan as a symbol of his induction into the Manorite family.

The School Choir gave a heartfelt rendition of ‘Welcome to the Family’ and ‘Courage to Change’. Students also presented handmade cards to both Brothers, expressing their warm wishes for success in their new roles.

Class 9-C presented a series of thought-provoking quotations centered on the theme: “War Divides; Peace Unites.”

Shrey Jain of Class 12 delivered the farewell address, followed by Anand Thapa, who shared cherished memories of his association with Brother Ramesh. A video presentation capturing fond moments of Brother Ramesh’s tenure at the College was then showcased.

The school band performed ‘Seasons in the Sun’, creating a nostalgic atmosphere befitting the occasion.

Following the exchange of mementoes and the ceremonial cake-cutting, Brother Ramesh addressed the gathering. He described his tenure at St George’s as one of the most enriching and memorable phases of his life. As he passed the baton to Brother Jeyaseelan, he expressed confidence in the future of the institution under his successor’s leadership. He urged students to live with empathy, tolerance and compassion.

In his address to the Brothers, Staff and Students, Brother Jeyaseelan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him by the Manorite family. Reflecting on the theme of the year – “Respect” – he emphasised the importance of upholding this virtue in a world that is increasingly forgetting the values of communal harmony and brotherhood.

The assembly concluded with the singing of the School Song.