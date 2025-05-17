Star Annmarians felicitated with ‘Academic Excellence Award-2025’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 May: Ann Mary School celebrated its academic excellence award today by honouring the top achievers of the 2024–25 academic session in a grand felicitation ceremony. Students from Classes 1 to 12 were awarded for their outstanding performance throughout the year.

The highlight of the ceremony was the prestigious Director’s Honours Award, presented to students who secured a perfect score of 100/100 in any subject, with an average over the academic year. These students were recognised with a shining medal and an Achievers Certificate, symbolising their hard work and dedication.

Following the school’s Academic Award Policy, the top three rank holders from each class received official Award Letters. These students will also be rewarded with cash prizes as a token of encouragement for their scholastic efforts. Students in grades 1 to 5 were awarded a first cash prize of Rs 2000, a second prize of Rs 1500, and a third prize of Rs 1000 for their academic achievements. For students from grades 5 to 8, the first cash prize was Rs 3000, the second prize was Rs 2500, and the third prize was Rs 2000. Similarly, students in grades 9 to 12 received a first cash prize of Rs 4000, a second prize of Rs 3500, and a third prize of RS 3000.

Present on the occasion was Director Ankita Joshi, who recognised the students’ dedication to their education. The ceremony was attended by the School Principal, Dr Preeti Saxena, along with teachers and students.