St Joseph’s Academy & Welham Girls’ win DDPSA Senior Girls’ Basketball Final

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Nov: The final of the DDPSA Senior Girls’ Basketball Tournament was held at The Aryan School, here, today. The 2022 tournament was a tie between St Joseph’s Academy and Welham Girls’ School due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Pushti Bhatt of St Joseph’s Academy was awarded as the ‘Most Valuable Player’, while Manya from the Welham Girls’ School was presented the title of ‘Most Promising Player’.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was sports person Vinod Vachani.

The schools that participated in the tournament were The Aryan School, St Thomas’ College, Welham Girls’ School, Unison World School, Shigally Hills International School, and St Joseph’s Academy.

B Dasgupta, Principal of The Aryan School, congratulated the winning team and appreciated the sportsmanship of all the participating schools. During her address, she said, “On behalf of the entire Aryan School, I extend my heartiest gratitude to our Chief Guest for gracing today’s programme. It has been a pleasure to host this prestigious annual event. I would like to congratulate both the winning teams and thank all the participating schools for their cooperation.”

The officials of the matches were Mohd Usmaan Abbasi, Devendra Prasad, Neelam, Aarti Rajput, Sanjay Thapa, Vinod Gairola, Sunil Srivastava, Rishi Bangwal, and Roma Singh.