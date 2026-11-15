St Thomas’ College celebrates Children’s Day with Spectrum 2026 fest

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Nov: St Thomas ’ College , Dehradun, celebrates Children’s Day by organising an Inter- School Singing Competition on Saturday, as part of its ongoing school festival, “ Spectrum 2026 ”. The word Spectrum signifies a vibrant array of colours, and music, truly, is the soul of life. The competition celebrated the beauty of music, rhythm and artistic expression, bringing together talented young singers from across the city.

Five reputed schools of Dehradun participated in the event – Carman School , Dalanwala; Convent of Jesus and Mary; St. Joseph’s Academy; St. Jude’s School ; and St. Thomas’ College .

The competition was conducted in three categories: English Solo Singing, Hindi Duet Singing and English Choir Singing. To add a unique musical dimension to the event, participants were required to select songs from the repertoire of legendary artists. The Solo Singing category featured songs by Elvis Presley for boys and Madonna for girls. The Duet Singing category showcased songs originally performed by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar, while the Choir Singing category featured selections from the musical repertoire of The Beatles and Eagles.

The event was adjudicated by an eminent panel of judges comprising June Shepherd, a senior English teacher with over 45 years of teaching experience; Alexander Lazarus, a multi-talented musician and singer; and Baldeep Pradhan, Senior Music Teacher at St. Patrick’s Academy, Clement Town.

The entire campus reverberated with melodious renditions as the participants captivated the audience with their vocal talent and musical finesse. The performances were further enhanced by mesmerising background dancers, dressed in colourful costumes, adding vibrancy, grace and visual splendour to the presentations.

In the English Solo Singing Category, Naahar Bhardwaj of St Jude’s School was declared the Winner, while Tanmay Thapa of St Thomas ’ College , secured the Runner-up position.

In the Hindi Duet Singing Category, Arnav Raturi and Jahnavi Bisht of St Joseph’s Academy emerged as the Winners, while Aarush Kumar and Astha Arya of St Jude’s School , were declared the Runners-up.

In the English Choir Singing Category, St Thomas ’ College was declared the Winner, while Convent of Jesus & Mary High School secured the Runner-up position.

The Overall Winners of the Spectrum 2026 Inter- School Singing Competition were St Jude’s School while St Joseph’s Academy were declared the Runners-up.

Chief Guest Albert Temple, is a distinguished educationist who has served as Principal of several reputed institutions across India, in his address, Temple shared inspiring thoughts with the students, emphasising the importance of participation, dedication and the pursuit of excellence. He appreciated the efforts of the organisers and the outstanding performances presented by the participants and he graciously presented the prizes to the winners.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, whose presence added to the significance of the occasion.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Principal, RV Gardner, ex-MLA, who expressed his sincere gratitude to the participating schools and their respective principals for encouraging their students to take part in the Spectrum 2026 Inter- School Singing Competition. He also appreciated the judges, the Chief Guest, teachers and everyone involved in making the event a grand success.

The competition concluded on a melodious note, leaving behind cherished memories of musical excellence, healthy competition and the spirit of camaraderie among the participating schools.