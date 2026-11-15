Uttarakhand’s daughter Advaita Kala appointed Principal Advisor to Prasar Bharati

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 14 Nov: Dehradun-born literary, cinematic and journalistic personality has been entrusted with a key responsibility at India’s public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati .

It is a matter of immense pride for Uttarakhand that Advaita Kala, a renowned author, award-winning screenwriter and columnist originally from Sumari village in Pauri Garhwal, has been appointed Principal Advisor to Prasar Bharati , India’s public service broadcaster. Her appointment is being regarded as an important recognition of her extensive experience and creative contributions in the fields of literature, cinema and journalism.

Advaita Kala has established her talent and credentials at both national and international levels. Her acclaimed novel Almost Single became a bestseller. Her books have also been published in the United States and France, earning her recognition on the global literary stage.

She has also made significant contributions to Indian cinema. She wrote the screenplay for the critically acclaimed Hindi film Kahaani. For her work on the film, she received several prestigious honours, including the Screen Award and Zee Cine Award.

Besides her literary and cinematic achievements, she is also an active columnist and political and social commentator. Through various leading national newspapers and television platforms, she has consistently shared her perspectives on contemporary issues.

Despite achieving remarkable success at national and international levels, Advaita Kala continues to maintain a deep connection with her birthplace, Uttarakhand, and her ancestral village. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she took a commendable initiative through Project Bhuli, extending assistance to various villages and local communities in Pauri Garhwal.

Her appointment as Principal Advisor to Prasar Bharati is being viewed as an important step towards bringing her vast experience in literature, cinema, journalism and mass communication to the country’s public broadcasting system.

This achievement is not only a moment of pride for Uttarakhand but also an inspiration for the State’s emerging talent, demonstrating how individuals from the hills can make their mark on national and international platforms.