Statements made by Cong leaders driven by factionalism in party: Vinod Chamoli

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Nov: The Uttarakhand BJP has attributed the recent remarks of Congress leaders involving expressions such as “cartridge” and “poison” to an intensifying struggle for dominance within the party.

Vinod Chamoli, senior MLA and State Spokesperson of the BJP today stated that such outcomes are inevitable when decisions and electoral appointments are made prematurely. He cautioned that once this internal conflict reaches its peak, it will become difficult for the Congress even to steady itself and to earn the confidence of the people of the state will become impossible for the party.

Responding to queries from journalists at the party headquarters here, today, Chamoli described the language used by the Congress’s top leadership as unfortunate. He observed that one leader calls another a “fused cartridge”, someone else claims they can continue working with “empty cartridge cases”, another complains that “poison is being released” by the party workers, while yet another warns against “political blackmailers”. He asserted that all these expressions reflect the renewed contest for supremacy and power struggle within the Uttarakhand Congress.

Chamoli claimed that this is the natural result when responsibilities are assigned unnecessarily and ahead of time. He noted that the Assembly elections are still more than a year away, and that the heads of the Election Steering Committee and the Campaign Committee should not have been announced so early. Although these announcements were made to curb factionalism over the post of President, the office-bearers appointed without any pressing need now have no work except to undermine one another.

Chamoli also claimed that Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat wishes to consolidate control over the Congress, which is not possible without marginalising Harish Rawat. He said, with a hint of satire, that this is merely the beginning of the confrontation and that once it reaches its height, the Congress will struggle even to reorganise itself. He questioned how the party expects people to believe its claims of being capable of managing the State when it cannot even manage its own affairs. He added that contesting the Assembly election effectively and securing public trust will, in such circumstances, be an almost unattainable task for the Congress.