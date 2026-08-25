Students educated on Drug Abuse, Anti-Ragging & Cyber Security 

Maya Devi University Sanskararambh 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Aug: Maya Devi University organised an awareness session on Anti-Drug Awareness, Anti-Ragging and Cyber Security for newly admitted students as part of ‘Sanskararambh 2026 – Student Induction Programme. The programme aimed to equip students with essential knowledge for a safe, responsible and positive university life.

The programme was inaugurated jointly by Vice President of Maya Devi University, Prof Dr Tripti Juyal Semwal, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ashish Semwal, President of the Retired PPS Organisation Jagdish Bhandari, and BBD Juyal.

Addressing the gathering, Vice President Prof Dr Tripti Juyal Semwal expressed her gratitude to all the guests and experts for taking time out to participate in the programme and for providing valuable guidance to the students on such important and socially relevant issues. She said that awareness programmes of this nature play a significant role in helping young students make informed and responsible choices.

During the session the experts sensitised students about the harmful effects of drug abuse and its social, physical and personal consequences. They urged students to stay away from drugs and focus on their education, career and overall development. The students were also briefed about anti-ragging rules and regulations, the university’s policies and the serious consequences of ragging. They were informed that maintaining discipline, mutual respect and a harmonious atmosphere on the university campus is the responsibility of every student.

Cyber Security Expert Rajeev Semwal provided detailed information on online fraud, phishing, cybercrime, safe use of social media, strong passwords, OTP security and protection of personal information. Students were specifically advised not to click on unknown or suspicious links, respond to doubtful messages or share sensitive personal information online. He also highlighted the importance of responsible and secure use of digital platforms.

Speaking on the occasion Anti-Ragging Expert Dr Sandeep said, “Students today face several challenges including drug abuse, ragging and cybercrime. Awareness is one of the most effective means of preventing these problems. Students should stay away from all forms of substance abuse remain focused on their future and behave responsibly and cautiously in the digital world.”

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ashish Semwal said, “Sanskararambh is not merely a programme to familiarise students with the academic system of the university it is an important initiative aimed at developing responsible, aware and sensitive citizens. Our objective is to provide students with a safe and positive environment where they can develop their talents and abilities without fear. Awareness and personal responsibility are essential to prevent drug abuse, ragging and cybercrime. He called upon students to follow university rules and actively contribute towards building a “Drug-Free, Ragging-Free and Cyber-Safe Campus”.

An important feature of the programme was the participation of individuals who had successfully overcome drug addiction. They shared their personal experiences and struggles with the students, highlighting the serious consequences of substance abuse and encouraging young people to make healthy and positive choices in life. During the programme, students actively interacted with the experts and asked questions on various issues related to drug abuse, ragging and cyber security. The experts responded to their queries and provided detailed guidance. At the conclusion of the programme mementoes were presented to the guests and experts by the university as a token of appreciation and gratitude for their valuable contribution.

The programme was attended by Vice President Prof Dr Tripti Juyal Semwal, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ashish Semwal, Registrar Ambika Juyal, Dean, Academics, Prof Dr RB Singh, Dr Sita Juyal, President of the Retired PPS Organisation Jagdish Bhandari, General Secretary Shridhar Badola, BBD Juyal, ADIT In-charge Mukesh Tyagi, SO, Sahaspur, Anuj Kumar, Cyber Security Expert Rajeev Semwal, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhirendra Rawat, university officials, faculty members and a large number of newly admitted students.