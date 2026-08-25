8th SD Jain Memorial Football Championship 2026 begins at TIS

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Aug: Tulas International School hosted the opening ceremony of the 8th SD Jain Memorial Football Championship 2026 at the GG Garg Football Field, here, today.

The five-day championship has brought together young footballers from some of the region’s leading schools, offering them a platform to showcase their talent and compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

The championship features 16 teams across the Boys’ and Girls’ categories, with participation from various schools including Woodstock School, DPSG, DIS Riverside, The Asian School, Ecole Globale International Girls School, Unison World School, The TonsBridge School, Shigally Hill International Academy and Wynberg-Allen School for Girls, among others.



The opening ceremony was graced by Jaya Baloni, Additional Superintendent of Police, as the Chief Guest. She was welcomed and felicitated by Raunak Jain, Co-Founder & Senior Vice President, Tulas Group, while Raman Kaushal, Principal, Tulas International School, presented her with a token of appreciation on behalf of the school.



Jaya Baloni then officially declared the championship open by interacting with and shaking hands with the players of both teams, symbolising the values of camaraderie, mutual respect and sportsmanship that lie at the heart of the tournament.

The opening ceremony was followed by the ceremonial kick-off of the inaugural match between Tulas International School and Tibetan Homes School.