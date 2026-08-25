Need to align hands-on experience with technology in education: Meenu Singh

Garhwal Post’s Education Conclave discusses future of education and AI

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 22 Aug: Garhwal Post today organised a special Education Enclave with a panel discussion on Future of Education at a function held at Lok Bhawan in Dehradun to commemorate three decades of publication of Garhwal Post. Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) was the Chief Guest on the occasion while former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari was also present.

This panel discussion was anchored by Kavindra Singh Mehta and had DG UCOST, Prof Dr Durgesh Pant, Director AIIMS Prof Dr Meenu Singh and Vivek Iyer from D2L (a digital education management system) as discussants. The panellists discussed and agreed upon the growing role of AI in education but stressed that AI can’t replace the teachers.

Dr Meenu Singh mentioned that Shanti Niketan established by Ravindra Nath Tagore is an example of the fact that formal education through curriculum books is not the only form of education. However, with land and other resources shrinking, it is not easy to establish institutions like Shanti Niketan anymore but education through digital platforms, apps and machines are now the leading means of alternate education. She, however, said that increasing use of AI driven tools, simulators, etc., are driving medical education but they can’t replace the hands-on experience through exposure to patients and the hospitals. She added that some hands-on experience is also possible through simulators and shared that AIIMS Rishikesh is also using simulators for medical students in an increasing manner.

Prof Dr Durgesh Pant said that fast developing technology is turning homo sapiens (human beings) into digital sapiens. He said that the technology is rapidly changing the world and even as in India the discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being held, there is a global conference on humanoids (humans like robots) is being held simultaneously in China. He added that technology is ensuring better access to knowledge and information irrespective of obstructions like time and distance through virtual platforms and digital tools. He said that Uttarakhand has been leading in taking technological means of education to remote areas. All the 95 blocks and 15,000 villages of Uttarakhand have now access to internet and digital education. Now there is a need for the right kind of tools to improve the skills of the students and the youth to make them future ready. Pant said digital technology could play an effective role in expanding access to education in a geographically challenging State like Uttarakhand. He said merely acquiring information was not enough and students needed hands-on experience to develop practical understanding and skills.

Vivek Iyer said that AI and technology driven education systems are increasingly being used in education and they contribute significantly to make the students more employable but added that technology and AI can’t replace the teachers, but it can empower the teachers to make their students more employable and market ready. He said that his company D2L has been working towards this for the past two and half decades and currently operates in 40 countries. He said that there is a need to align the education system in the state with modern requirements and with the skill upgradation through the use of technology in education.

Vivek Iyer also made a presentation on how a digital platform like D2L can work with Uttarakhand Government to ensure better access to quality education in the state and in the remote areas of the state and improve the outcomes and employability of the students of higher education. Iyer said technology could remove barriers to learning but could not replace teachers or the education system. He said technology has the potential to overcome geographical distances and make quality education accessible to students irrespective of where they live.