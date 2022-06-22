Success Party of Vipin Kaushik’s debut film ‘Love in Ukraine’ celebrated

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 20 Jun: “Love in Ukraine”, the last film shot in Ukraine before the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, has written a new box office success story. Vipin Kaushik, who made his debut in Bollywood through this film, is very happy and excited about the success and appreciation his film has got.

The success party of the film “Love in Ukraine” was held in a grand manner in Mumbai. Vipin Kaushik’s entered in a royal way at the event. The film is produced by Kamal Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Renowned film maker B Subhash, actor Mahesh Thakur, Advit Mahajan, director of Dehati Disco Manoj Sharma were present at the event.

Veteran actor of ‘Miss Lovely’ and ‘Mirzapur’ fame Anil George was also present.

Vipin Kaushik’s second Hindi film, ‘Keemat’, was also announced on this occasion. He shared how his second film will be better and bigger than the first.

Pandit Pawan Kaushik added, “This occasion is about a real success party. We got more screens than expected. The media supported a lot, thanks to all. The success of this film has motivated us to start shooting for our second film, Keemat. We will start shooting for it in the next 2 months.”