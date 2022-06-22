CM Dhami hands over keys of new house to disaster victim Soni Devi

By Our Staff Reporter

Gopeshwar, 20 Jun: Soni Devi, who became homeless in the disaster of 21 February in Joshimath, is no longer homeless. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today handed over the keys of a new house built for her by Graphic Era.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over the house keys to her at a function held in Gopeshwar this afternoon. Soni Devi’s eyes reflected her renewed hope after getting a new house before the weather changes.

She said that Graphic Era and Dr Kamal Ghanshala had taken the initiative and provided her this house. Many people came after the disaster and left after taking photos. No one else had extended a helping hand like this. She expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister along with Dr Ghanshala and Graphic Era.

Soni Devi came dressed in traditional attire for this special occasion. This new house has been built in Mareg village, about 7 kilometres from Joshimath.

On this occasion, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President-Graphic Era Group of Institutions, said that getting salary packages worth more than Rs 50 lakhs to the students of Graphic Era is proof of producing excellent professionals. He said, “We also teach our students to raise their hands for help and share the pain of people in every hour of calamity. In Graphic Era, it is an essential part of their studies, which further results in the holistic development of the students.”

He added that Joshimath and its surrounding areas are disaster prone, so this new house of Soni Devi has been built using state-of-the-art disaster resistant techniques. Dr Ghanshala expressed his gratitude for the cooperation of the district administration, particularly SDM, Joshimath, Kumkum Joshi.

Director General, Graphic Era, Dr Sanjay Jasola and Director-Infrastructure Dr Subhash Gupta were also present at the function organised in Gopeshwar. Chief Minister Dhami thanked Graphic Era for its efforts. Others present included DM Himanshu Khurana, Additional DM Abhishek Tripathi, Municipal President Pushpa Paswan, and former MLA, Mahendra Bhatt.