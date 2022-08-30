Swami Rama Himalayan University honours its sports achiever, Shourya Saini

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Aug: Deaflympics 2022 Bronze Medalist, Shourya Saini was handed over a check of Rs 4 lakhs by the Vice Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, to celebrate his achievement and mark India’s 75 years of Independence.

Shourya Saini, a first year BASLP (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology) student at Swami Rama Himalayan University has done his state and his country proud.

He added might to the Indian participation at the 24th Deaflympic in Brazil by clinching a Bronze Medal in the 10m Air Rifle shooting event in May this year. He finished third with 622.7 points.

To honour his achievement, Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana gifted him a check of Rs 4 lakh to buy his practice Air Rifle. Shourya has now placed his order and is eagerly waiting for the delivery of his personal rifle in September.

“When Dr Dhasmana learnt that I have difficulty in practicing due to lack of a personal Air Rifle, he very kindly offered to support me in my journey,” Shourya shared elatedly.

“I want the world to know him by his abilities, not his disability,” states Dr Dhasmana. “He is nothing short of a brand ambassador for our youth,” he added.

Though happy that Shourya will now have his own rifle, the youngster’s struggle continues. The father-son duo are required to travel to Delhi every weekend, as Shourya needs to practice for other events on a 50-metre shooting range, which is not available in Doon.

But Shourya believes that hard things are put in his way not to stop and discourage him, but to call out his courage and strength. “I want youngsters like me to see that that they shouldn’t let a disability get in the way of their dreams,” Shourya avers. “I believe that the impediments in our way are only there to strengthen us. Therefore, I don’t need things easy. I need things possible.”

His father, SC Saini, disclosed that Shourya’s coach too lives in Delhi. “So we do not mind travelling regularly. It’s not an issue with us. His passion for his sport is like a mechanism for health and endurance. He was truly determined and totally focused on his training. And the year he started his training, that very same year he participated in the state championship. Next year, he won the state championship and qualified for the nationals. In such a short span of time he became part of the Indian team and went on to represent India at Brazil.”

Indeed in Shourya’s journey of remarkable achievement, Shourya’s father SC Saini has played a crucial role. He stood by his son with utmost patience and affection. And the journey continues. The next goal for the champion is a gold medal at both the Olympics and Deaflympics.