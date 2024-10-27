Taking only what is needed from natural resources is good for all: Anil Joshi

Taking only what is needed from natural resources is good for all:...

2nd edition of Seminar, ‘InnoSustain’, held at Law College Dehradun

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun 25 Oct: The second edition of the two-day National Seminar, InnoSustain, was organised at Law College Dehradun of Uttaranchal University. Renowned environmentalist Dr Anil Joshi was the Chief Guest on this occasion and Prof SP Sati of College of Forestry was present as the keynote speaker. University Chairman Jitendra Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharm Buddhi, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna and Principal Prof Poonam Rawat along with the guests inaugurated the seminar by lighting the lamp.

Seminar coordinator Prof Rajesh Bahuguna said that 457 teachers and researchers from more than 30 universities and colleges across the country are participating in this national seminar. The organisers received 224 research papers out of which 122 research papers were selected for publication and presentation.

In his address, Dr Anil Joshi said that the biggest challenge is to maintain a balance between the consumption of natural resources and cooperation in their conservation. He said that seminars and discussions on topics like climate change and environmental conservation and the efforts of educational institutions and environmentalists will bear fruit only when policy makers, the general public, and governments take them seriously. In his detailed lecture, he gave the basic mantra of environmental conservation that it is in everyone’s interest to take only the required amount from natural resources. Taking only the required amount of natural resources is actually the balance between development and consumption.

Prof SP Sati kept his presentation focused on the Himalayas. First, he explained the structure and current outline of the Himalayas. He presented research on topics like melting of glaciers on the Himalayas, excessive rainfall in some places, drought in others. He expressed concern that energy capable of causing a major earthquake is being stored in the Himalayan regions. The reckless hydro projects established in the mountains are acting as icing on the cake.

Prof Dharm Buddhi said in his address that experts of law can play a central role in social change by practicing climate change and environmental protection. He described the seminar as incomparable and successful.

Prof Poonam Rawat thanked the dignitaries present including subject experts, teachers and researchers participating in the national seminar.

On this occasion, mainly Dr VP Joshi, Prof MP Singh, KV Pokhriyal, Dr Radheshyam Jha, Dr V Bhuvaneshwari, Amit Chaudhary, Dr Manish Bhardwaj, Dr Shikha Gairola, Dr Vaibhav Uniyal and Ashok Dobhal along with a large number of teachers, employees and students were present.