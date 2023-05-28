The Doon Girls’ School End of Term Programme held

End

Term

Programme

Doon

Girls

School

School

held

school

programme

Doon

Girls

School

End

Term

Programme

Doon

Girls

School

school

school

school

school

programme

school

Doon

Girls

School

School

Doon

Girls

School

end

term

programme

end

term

programme

Theofof Theand Dehradun Boys’wason Saturday. There was joy in the atmosphere of thea month before the, as the children had settled in their new classes and were eagerly waiting for the summer break. Not only were they enthusiastic about meeting their parents, but there was also a sense of pride to perform for them.TheCelebrated theofwith a Spectacular Theme: “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”.Theis well-known for its efforts in inclusion. Post Covid, thestarted its own special needs centre ‘Innovative Wings’ which helps the differently abled into the mainstream over time. Today, they too were a part of the music and drama team.The event’s Chief Guest, Ratna Pathak Shah, renowned actress and advocate for quality education, graced the occasion with her presence. Her inspiring words and valuable insights resonated with the audience, highlighting the importance of imagination and inclusivity in education.The evening concluded with motivational remarks by renowned actor Shah. She knew how wonderful the occasion was. She expressed her pride in thedue to its inclusivity. Thewas inspiring and fun. The teachers and parents who gave their all contributed to the success of the. She kept saying “zindabad,” expressing her feelings about how joyful and praiseworthy thewas. She made a comment regarding theevent honouring diversity and how this would make the nation happier.The evening commenced with a delightful prize distribution ceremony, where the achievements and efforts of the students were acknowledged and celebrated. Undoubtedly the highlight of the evening was the riveting play centered around the theme of inclusive in education. To add to the grandeur of the event, an enthralling Kathak performance left the audience spellbound.However, the true center of attraction was the captivating play inspired by the beloved story of Mary Poppins. The talented cast brought the magic and wonder of the tale to life, captivating the audience with their performances and transporting them to a world of joy and enchantment.Parents, who were eagerly looking forward to the event, witnessed the show with full enthusiasm, applauding their children’s remarkable achievements.Ziya Neelam from Theand Ojasv Singh from Dehradun Boys’received the Tek Chand All Round Proficiency Award 2022-23, which includes a cash prize of Rs. 5000/- each and certificate.The Chief Guest gave away the prizes to those excelling in sports and activities: Table Tennis: Tsewang Rigzin Thungon; Basketball: Prarthna Rastogi; Badminton: Saima Arora; Skating: Angel Dhanda; Swimming: Vani Singh; Yoga: Afifa Fatima; Dance: Yashasvi Yadav, Chahak Agarwal & Chahna Gandhi; Instruments: Rishita Pal; Bamboo Work: Richaben Gami; Art: Ananya Bansal; Craft: Avika Goel; Vocal: Arushi Jakhmola; Pottery: Rayna Agarwal; Designing: Linisha Agarwal; Needle Work: Aadya Gupta & Vikramaditya Gupta.Sumali Devgan, the Principal of The, expressed her gratitude towards the students, staff, and parents for their tireless efforts in making theofa resounding success.TheofSupercalifragilisticexpialidocious” will be etched in the memories of all those who attended the event.