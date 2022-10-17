The Doon School celebrates its 87th Founder’s Day

The main event started off with the exhibitions put up by the Science, Art, Design and Technology, theme for the exhibitions was ‘sustainability’The Science exhibition was a confluence of science and technology, featuring various projects from the domains of Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Astronomy. From innovative projects on hydroponics, energy generation, toys from trash, robotics and organic alternatives to chemical processes to making use of technology to reduce environmental impacts, the wide scope of this exhibition was quite exciting for the visitors.The members of the Doon School Old Boys Society interacted with the parents. An exciting RL Holdsworth Cricket match, traditionally played between the Old boys team and the present School team took place and the present School Team won the match.

The Chandbagh Debates a regular and most looked forward event of the Founders that takes place between Old Boys Team and the current debating team of the School was an exciting event this year as well. The topic for the debates was ‘This House believes that the days of Boarding Schools are numbered’ and was won by the current boys team who opposed the motion. Tejas Sharma was adjudged the best speaker and Gurmehar Singh Bedi was awarded the most promising speaker.

The two day also witnessed several inauguration of various facilities at the School that have been generously supported by the Old Boys of the School. This included indoor gymnasium and common hall at the newly constructed sports complex, Classrooms, Science labs and several other facilities. The students presented the Hindi play titled ‘Taj Mahal ka Tender’ at the School’s iconic open air amphitheatre – The Rose Bowl. The performances were a sheer delight to witness and the audience found the play extremely entertaining.

The final day of the event kickstarted with Pagal Gymkhana- an entertaining fete hosted by Oberoi House of the School. Several cultural performances enthralled the onlookers like the traditional Chholiya dance from Uttarakhand performed by a professional artists. There were several food stalls and game stalls that were a rage amongst children and adults alike. A stall on Doon Lore attracted a lot of current and ex-students that presented interesting trivia about the Doon School. Other stalls included some social service initiatives and local handicraft as well.