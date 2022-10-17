Robbery at Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal’s cousin’s house in Doiwala

Dehradun, 15 Oct: In a show of daredevilry, the Doiwala located house of Sheeshpal Aggarwal, who is cousin of Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, was robbed by dacoits in broad daylight today.

It is being claimed that the robbers made good with property and cash worth Rs 1 crore. Sheeshpal Aggarwal is a well known businessman in Doiwala, which is the native place of Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal.

In recent times, Uttarakhand has witnessed several incidents of dacoity and robbery, which only indicate lack of alertness and surveillance by the Police. The Doiwala Police has claimed that the faces of the robbers have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed outside the residence of Sheeshpal Aggarwal.

As per the reports, the robbers, six in all, entered the House of Sheeshpal Aggarwal this afternoon and took Sheeshpal Aggarwal and two other women family members as hostage and started looting the valuables from the house. They are learnt to have taken all jewellery and cash that was in the House worth over Rs 1 crore. Surprisingly, the robbers remained inside the house for over an hour, but no one even came to know about the incident.

There is panic in Doiwala following this daylight robbery. The local people are shocked over the fact that even the close family members of the leaders are not safe from robbery anymore. The residence of businessman Sheeshpal is in Gharat Gali in Doiwala. He has a shop at Doiwala Chowk. Apart from his wife Mamta, there were two working women at home at the time of the incident. The dacoits carried out the robbery after locking the three in one room.

The miscreants fled with all the jewellery and cash kept in the house. On information, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. Evidence was being gathered even as this report was being filed. The Forensic teams also reached the spot for investigation.

It was around 11 am in the morning when 6 robbers entered the House and carried out the robbery for over an hour. On receiving information about the incident, SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar and Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal reached the spot.