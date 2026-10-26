Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 24 Oct: The Heritage School celebrated its 73rd Annual Vibes with great enthusiasm and joy on 24 October, 2026, providing a vibrant platform for the young learners of the Infant Community to showcase their talents, creativity and confidence.

The programme commenced with the auspicious lighting of the lamp, symbolising the dispelling of darkness and the spread of knowledge and wisdom. The theme for this year’s celebration was ‘Incredible India’ which was beautifully portrayed by the children on stage. Students of Classes LKG, UKG and One delivered outstanding performances, captivating the audience with their enthusiasm, confidence and remarkable talent. Their vibrant presentations, charming expressions and energetic performances won the hearts of everyone present.

The skit depicting the Birth of Lord Ganesha was the centre of attraction of the event. The little stars truly stole the show, making the Annual Vibes a memorable and delightful celebration.

The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Sarika Jain, followed by the National Anthem.

Indrani was the chief guest. The other eminent guests were Director Vikrant Chaudhary, Principal Dr Anju Tyagi, Counsellor Charu Chaudhary and Coordinator Sarika Jain.