CM speaks to daughter of man allegedly threatened by Cong MLA’s brother, orders action

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken cognisance of the alleged viral audio controversy involving Chaman Singh, brother of Congress MLA Pritam Singh and Rajpal Singh and spoke over the phone with Deeksha, daughter of Balak Ram to assure strict action . It may be recalled that Balak Ram had been allegedly threatened by Congress MLA Pritam Singh’s brother Chaman Singh and another person Rajpal Singh and that the audio had gone viral. During the conversation, the CM sought details of the entire incident from the victim’s family and he assured the family of all possible support, security and justice.

Dhami later directed the SSP Dehradun to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure strict action in accordance with the law. He said the state government is committed to protecting the safety, dignity and rights of every citizen and would not allow any individual or family to live under fear or intimidation.

The CM also emphasised that ensuring the security and honour of every citizen remains the government’s highest priority. He said the administration stands firmly with the affected family and would provide all necessary assistance to ensure justice. He further emphasised that allegations involving threats, intimidation or misconduct would be dealt with seriously and without bias.

The issue had come to light after an alleged audio clip had gone viral on social media, in which Chaman Singh, brother of Congress MLA Pritam Singh, is alleged to have used abusive language and issued threats against Balak Ram, his family members and his daughters. Taking the allegations seriously, Dhami directly contacted Deeksha to understand the family’s concerns and reassure them of security and fair treatment under the law.