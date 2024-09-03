Thirsty Earth: Strategies to Combat Global Water Scarcity

By Jay Prakash Pandey

Renowned for its agricultural heritage, India now grapples with the grim reality of climate change, erratic rainfall, and dwindling perennial rivers, plunging nearly a third of its vast landscape into drought. Among the hardest hit are the rural communities in Uttarakhand’s hilly terrains, where women endure long treks to secure fresh water for their homes. Faced with escalating water scarcity, compromised water quality, and relentless droughts, the urgency for water conservation and strategic resource management has never been more critical. In order to sustain its booming populace and preserve its agricultural lifeline, the nation must safeguard its traditional water sources while swiftly bolstering both surface and groundwater reserves.

India, holding a staggering 18 percent of the world’s population, is strained by possessing only 4 percent of global water resources – a stark contrast made more alarming by rapid population growth. As the nation consumes over a quarter of global water usage, the urgency for conservation cannot be overstated. The country’s water resources are under siege from climate change, erratic monsoon patterns, extensive dam construction, a surge in hydroelectric projects, and local issues like sand mining, leading to the alarming depletion of its longest rivers. The 2023 United Nations World Water Development Report flags Asia, and particularly China, India, and Pakistan, as the regions most burdened by water scarcity. Compounding the crisis, a separate UN report reveals a 1 percent annual increase in global water usage over the past four decades. In 2016, 933 million urban dwellers worldwide faced water shortages—a figure projected to swell to 1.7-2.4 billion by 2050, with India prominently listed among the most vulnerable.

Sounding the alarm for India’s breadbasket, a 2019 report from NITI Aayog predicts that by 2030, 74% of wheat and 65% of rice fields will grapple with severe water shortages. Adding to the crisis, our rivers are dwindling, burdened by reduced rainfall, sediment buildup, erosion, and siltation from heavy downpours. These hydrological challenges threaten not only crop yields but also the cost and viability of hydropower—raising red flags for our agrarian economy.

Securing safe drinking water and proper sanitation for the global populace by 2030 stands as a cornerstone of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Reflecting on past failures to meet the Millennium Development Goals, there is a pressing need to revise our strategies and targets in the face of the current water crisis. This reassessment is vital to unlocking the success of the SDGs and ensuring a sustainable future.

Statistical analyses indicate that India’s average annual per capita water availability declined from 1816 cubic metres in 2001 to 1545 cubic metres in 2011, further decreasing to 1486 cubic metres in 2021, with projections suggesting a reduction to 1367 cubic metres by 2031. This significant decline in water availability has the potential to escalate into a crisis, necessitating urgent and decisive measures for water conservation alongside the efficient management of traditional water sources. Notably, the World Economic Forum has identified water scarcity as one of the highest global risks.

The challenge of providing clean drinking water globally is exacerbated by population growth, with millions of farmers currently grappling with the consequences of drought and crop failures. The NITI Aayog’s 2018 “Composite Water Management Index” report underscores the severity of India’s water crisis, which impacts approximately 600 million people. Furthermore, India’s position on the Water Quality Index is alarming, ranking 120th out of 122 countries, highlighting the profound nature of the nation’s water-related challenges.

India is recognised as a global frontrunner in groundwater extraction. However, a mere 8% of this extracted resource is allocated for drinking purposes, whereas a substantial 80% is dedicated to irrigation, and the remaining 12% is utilised by the industrial sector. The indispensable contribution of groundwater to the overall surface water supply cannot be overstated. These groundwater reserves, which cater to the water demands of domestic, rural, urban, industrial, and agricultural activities, are finite in nature. The intensifying demand on these resources underscores the urgent need for robust policy development regarding their extraction, management, and conservation.

A recent study published by United Nations University in January highlighted a potential 26% reduction in the water storage capacity of large dams by 2050, attributed to sediment deposition. To mitigate this looming challenge, policy interventions concerning the preservation of dam storage capacities must be revisited.

Addressing the swift depletion of groundwater due to overextraction and managing these resources sustainably is crucial. Implementing comprehensive water conservation strategies and embracing innovative technological solutions to minimise water wastage should be prioritised. The agricultural and industrial sectors, in particular, must adopt efficient water management practices in both irrigation and production processes.

Moreover, it is imperative to investigate alternative sources and implement conservation strategies to ensure a sustainable supply of potable water. Both government and private sectors must engage proactively in water resource conservation.

Ultimately, comprehensive participation in water conservation endeavors and the incorporation of effective policies are crucial to securing sufficient water supplies for future generations. In this context, the collaboration of policymakers and the general public is of paramount importance.

The current government is undertaking several significant initiatives to address the water crisis, including national and international partnerships. Notably, the World Bank has contributed significantly to these endeavors, including a $1 billion investment for the management of the Clean Ganga project and enhancing the safety and performance of 223 dams through the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project in the country.

Furthermore, the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a prominent government initiative, stands as the world’s largest groundwater management program, with World Bank support. This scheme aims to mitigate water scarcity in villages and improve rural livelihoods. Additionally, the ‘Amrit Sarovar Mission’, which encompasses the construction of 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district, is also being implemented.

To champion the cause of water conservation and enhance water quality, initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana – Watershed Development Component (PMKSY-WDC) and the Jal Shakti Abhiyan are in full swing. Yet, the power behind grassroots movements is equally commendable. Take, for instance, the remarkable efforts of Rambabu Tiwari in Bundelkhand, whose water forums and water panchayats have revived over 74 ponds.

These collective efforts, buoyed by citizen-driven awareness campaigns, are critical in tackling India’s water scarcity. It’s vital to bolster informed citizens, fostering a collaborative approach toward conserving this precious resource.

Interestingly, the focus should shift from gargantuan irrigation schemes to the nurturing of smaller irrigation projects and age-old water sources. Such endeavors are more beneficial for small-scale farmers and those residing in hilly terrains—there’s no question about it. With India’s water resources heavily reliant on the monsoon, it’s imperative to engage in ground-level initiatives for rainwater harvesting. The success of the World Bank-backed Karnataka Urban Water Supply Improvement Project demonstrates that a round-the-clock water supply in urban regions is not only feasible but also cost-effective and sustainable.

Merging traditional wisdom with modern practices is the recipe for quenching our planet’s growing thirst. Nations worldwide must unite immediately to address this escalating challenge. Reviving age-old techniques like johads, step wells, and naulas could be a game-changer. Imposing rainwater harvesting mandates and embracing advanced irrigation systems are also pivotal.

Lessons from global hotspots—Southern Africa, Sudan, Yemen, Mexico, Jordan, Somalia, and Australia—underscore the necessity of global cooperation to navigate this crisis.

Alarming groundwater depletion calls for urgent attention and sustainable management. Prioritizing water conservation and adopting cutting-edge technology to curb wastage is vital. The agriculture and industrial sectors must champion efficient water use.

Securing drinking water demands exploring alternative sources and robust conservation strategies. Both government and private sectors must step up to safeguard water resources.

Collective action and strategic policymaking are critical to ensuring future generations inherit an ample water supply. A collaborative effort between policymakers and the public is imperative to make this vision a reality.

(The author is Senior Official Language Officer, ONGC)