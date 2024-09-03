National Nutrition Week celebrated at Himalayan Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Sep: National Nutrition Week is being celebrated at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant. During the exhibition held as part of the event, information was provided on the importance of nutrition in preventing diseases and enhancing the quality of life.

On Monday, the Department of Dietetics at Himalayan Hospital organised a food exhibition on the theme “Nutritious Diet for All”. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU). Dr Dhasmana emphasised that a nutritious and balanced diet is the foundation of a healthy life. Due to changing lifestyles, eating habits have deteriorated. The purpose of celebrating National Nutrition Week is to raise awareness amongst the public about the importance of nutrition for good health.

SRHU Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal stated that the goal of National Nutrition Week is to educate people about the importance of a balanced diet and to encourage healthy eating habits. Good nutrition is crucial, especially in a country like India, where malnutrition remains a significant public health challenge.

Under the guidance of Dr Hemchandra Pandey, Director of Hospital Services, dieticians Preeti, Ranjita, Pallavi, and Neha set up stalls related to nutritious food for various diseases. Visitors were informed about how taking the right diet during illnesses can help in quicker recovery. Dieticians also explained that a complete diet plays a vital role from the womb to old age.

On this occasion, Director of Academic Development Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Dr AK Deorari, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Dr Sunil Saini, Dr Deepak Goyal, Dr Vikas Chandel, Dr Bhavna, Dr RS Saini, Dr Shahbaz Ahmed, Dr Mohammad Akram, and others were also present.