Double bench of HC to hear bail plea of Banbhulpura violence accused Abdul Malik

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 2 Sep: The bail plea of ​​Abdul Malik, the alleged mastermind of Haldwani’s Banbhulpura violent incident, will now be heard by a division bench of Nainital High Court. The single bench rejected the bail plea of Mailk, today. So far, the single bench was hearing the case and during the last hearing in the case, leading Congress leader and a top Supreme Court lawyer, Salman Khurshid, had argued the case in Malik’s defence. The government had then argued that the single bench can’t hear the case following which the High Court had reserved its judgement. Today the HC announced that the decision on bail will be given by a double bench. It is worth noting that a week ago, the High Court had granted bail to 50 accused of the same incident, taking advantage of the loose investigation by the police. In the case of tampering of land documents in the same case, the bail plea of ​​Abdul Malik’s wife Safia was approved two weeks ago.

It may also be recalled that, at the request of the Nainital district administration, the DGP, Uttarakhand, has also sent a request letter to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate Abdul Malik’s property. Two days ago, the bail plea of ​​Abdul Malik was heard, in which the court had reserved the decision, on which the decision was given today that the bail plea is rejected.