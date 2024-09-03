391 ANMs to join Health Department soon: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Sep: The Health Department will soon induct 391 ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife). The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board has completed all formalities and issued a calendar for the document verification of candidates. The board will conduct document verification from 18 to 30 September. Following this, the selection results will be announced based on the merit of the candidates.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated that efforts are underway to strengthen healthcare services in the state. He noted that vacancies in various cadres of the department are being filled promptly. As part of this, 391 ANM positions will soon be filled. The selection board has completed all necessary procedures and issued a document verification calendar for the ANM recruitment exam-2024. Candidates will be called in batches based on their seniority, and they must bring their original documents along with two self-attested copies of each document. After the verification process, the board will release the selection results based on merit, and selected candidates will be appointed to medical units across different districts.

Dr Rawat emphasised that the deployment of ANMs in government medical units will enhance local healthcare services, speed up vaccination for pregnant women and children, and promote government health schemes among the general public.