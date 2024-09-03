Continuous rains flood several colonies in Dehradun district

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Sep: Many colonies and other residential and commercial localities in Dehradun were flooded late last night and early this morning due to continuous rains. The rain that started in Dehradun at around 10 p.m. continued throughout the night and created a lot of inconvenience to the local people. Many colonies were flooded with water level of up to three to four feet and in many localities, the water even reached inside the houses.

After a lull of two days, such heavy rains took the local people and the district administration by surprise. Among the more affected colonies included Himjyoti Colony, Pithuwala and other colonies on Shimla Bypass and in Ballupur and Balliwala areas. Here not only rainwater but also mud and debris entered the houses and caused huge damage to the properties of local people,

Many colonies around Balliwala in Dehradun remained flooded till morning. Fire brigade teams and the SDRF carried out rescue operations in Balliwala colonies. People traveling on hill roads have been asked to travel only after looking at the weather.