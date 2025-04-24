Tiger rescued from Kosi Block succumbs to Illness

By Arun Pratap Singh

Rāmnagar (Nainital), 23 Apr: A tiger recently rescued from Kosi Block near Ramnagar has succumbed allegedly to illnesses. His demise has cast a sombre shadow over the forest administration and wildlife enthusiasts. It may be reminded here that few felines or elephants and other wild animals rescued by the forest department survive in Uttarakhand. The tiger, whose presence had stirred both fear and curiosity in Nagar Van Kṣetra, a popular retreat for local visitors, has been found lifeless at Dhikala Rescue Centre yesterday, despite the Forest Department’s claimed sustained efforts to stabilise its condition.

In recent days, frequent sightings of the formidable feline in the bustling Nagar Van region had led to heightened concerns among residents and tourists. Recognising the potential risk, the Forest Department initiated a meticulously planned rescue operation. A cage was installed, aided by camera traps and real-time monitoring systems to track the tiger’s movements. Citizens were advised to remain cautious and avoid venturing into densely forested areas.

Two days prior to the distressing news, experts from the Corbett Tiger Reserve, in collaboration with Forest Department officials, had managed to successfully tranquilise the tiger which was then transported to Dhikala Rescue Centre for medical intervention. However, despite rigorous efforts, the tiger succumbed to its ailment yesterday.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Rāmnagar Forest Division Ankit Badola has claimed that the tiger, a male estimated to be around ten years of age, was suffering from severe internal infection. He added that the tiger’s condition was precarious from the moment he was trapped and rescued. A post-mortem was conducted in strict accordance with the directives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), and viscera samples have been preserved for further analysis.

The samples have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, while DNA specimens from the tiger’s hide have been dispatched to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, for genetic sequencing. Badola indicated that the precise nature of the infection and its potential ramifications for other wildlife can only be determined upon receipt of the laboratory reports. The Forest Department awaits comprehensive pathology reports as the region mourns the loss of one of its most enigmatic inhabitants.

This incident unfolds against the backdrop of growing concerns about the encroachment of large carnivores into human settlements in Uttarakhand. The state has witnessed an increasing number of encounters between humans and wild animals, probably necessitating the conservationists to reassess eco-tourism strategies.