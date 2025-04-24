U’khand commemorates State Revolution Day in honour of VCS Garhwali

By Our Staff Reporter

Thalisain (Pauri), 23 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to freedom fighters at the State Revolution Day Fair (Rajya Kranti Diwas Mela) organised at Peethasain in Thalisain block to mark the anniversary of the Peshawar incident here today.

Addressing the gathering, the CM recalled the sacrifices of valiant soldiers of India’s independence movement. He stated that the current generation of Indians is enjoying the air of freedom due to the selfless sacrifices of these brave souls. On this occasion, he asserted that the government is committed to supporting the families of freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

Dhami formally inaugurated the event at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Memorial Site here today and offered floral tributes to the statue of the revered freedom fighter. A two-minutes’ silence was observed in memory of the victims of the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The CM also asserted that the Central Government would avenge this brutal act and ensure stringent punishment for those responsible.

In his address, Dhami lauded Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali as the pride of Uttarakhand and the nation. He praised his unwavering moral stance in Peshawar, where he refused to fire upon unarmed civilians and commented that the legacy of Garhwali remains immortal, and that the government is dedicated to preserving his memory and inspiring the youth through his ideals.

The CM also described Uttarakhand as both Devbhoomi and Veerbhoomi and added that this is a land distinguished by its military tradition and patriotic heritage. He reiterated the state’s commitment to the welfare of the families of freedom fighters and soldiers serving at the nation’s borders. He also mentioned the initiatives taken by the government, including the construction of Shaurya Sthal in Dehradun in honour of martyrs, and the increase in ex-gratia assistance to their families from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs. He also reminded that one family member of each martyred soldier is granted a government job. Additionally, he announced an increase in the pension of freedom fighters and their widows from Rs 21,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

Dhami also noted the successful implementation of the anti-copying law, which facilitated over 22,000 transparent appointments. He also mentioned the rapidly growing number of devotees undertaking the Char Dham Yatra, with continuous improvements being made to the pilgrimage arrangements.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat also extolled Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali as a symbol of national consciousness, morality, and human values. He urged the youth to imbibe his principles of patriotism, honesty, and courage, and announced that Garhwali’s biography would be incorporated into the school curriculum. The minister further declared plans for a grand auditorium in Thalisain and a new playground in Bungidhar, along with a hostel for 100 underprivileged and orphaned children in Peethasain.

During the event, the CM also felicitated meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12, along with women self-help groups, entrepreneurs, and ex-servicemen for their contributions to various fields. Several government departments also set up stalls to educate attendees on various public welfare schemes.

Among those who participated included Lal Batti holders Maheshwar Singh Mahara, Rishi Kandwal, District Panchayat Administrator Shanti Devi, District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, SSP Lokeshwar Singh and FO Swapnil Anirudh.