Kauthik 25 held at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Apr: In the journey of taste, ragi and buransh from mountains were connected with foreign dishes. In Graphic Era’s Kauthik 25, the students of Hotel Management displayed their skills in a new and interesting way.

A workshop, named Kauthik 25 was organised at Graphic Era to give new dimensions to Uttarakhand’s cuisine. In the workshop, Fettuccine pasta was made from ragi using traditional ingredients. The taste of pasta won many hearts while the cheesecake made from buransh was loved by people. In the workshop, dishes like chaisoo, bhatt ki churkani, chew ki bhurji, kafuli, chanchya, kukdi ka shikaar, lal bhaat, aloo ke gutke, thechwani, jhangore ki kheer, arse and bal mithai remained the centre of attraction in the workshop.

The workshop was organised by the Hotel Management Department. HOD Amar Dabral along with Dr Ravish Kukreti, Dr Rakesh Dani, Chef Mohsin Khan and students were present at the workshop.