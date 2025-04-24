Doon Bar Association pays tribute to tourists killed in Pahalgam attack

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Apr: The Bar Association of Dehradun today paid tribute to the 28 tourists who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The members visited the Martyrs Memorial near the DSP’s office, lit candles, and paid their respects.

They also observed two minutes of silence at the Martyrs’ Memorial inside the court premises to honour the attack victims.

On Wednesday, the President of the Bar Association, Manmohan Khandelwal, and Secretary Rajbeer Singh Bisht, along with other members, visited the Martyrs’ Memorial near the DSP’s office. They lit candles and paid their respects.

During the tribute, the members strongly condemned the terrorist attack and called it a cowardly act. The Bar Association said that, if any terrorist is caught in Dehradun, they would not receive any legal help from the association members. They also appealed to the public to inform the police if they notice anything suspicious. The association demanded that the government take strict action and punish terrorists as soon as possible.