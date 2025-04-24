DIS Alumna secures AIR 127 in Civil Services Examination

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Apr: Doon International School, Dehradun, has proudly shared the remarkable success of its alumna, Saloni Gautam, who has secured the All India Rank 127 in the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. Her inspiring journey from the classrooms of DIS to the anks of India’s future civil servants has been described as a shining example of her perseverance, dedication, and the strong educational foundation built during her school years.

Saloni completed her entire schooling at Doon International School, having joined the institution in Kindergarten and graduating with the Class of 2015. Throughout her time at DIS, she was a dedicated student known for her academic excellence, balanced demeanour and commitment to holistic development. Her journey, the school emphasises, reflects the values and vision that DIS aims to instil in each of its students.

Her outstanding achievement is not only a moment of personal triumph but also a proud milestone for the school community. It clearly shows the important role that early education and a nurturing environment play in shaping the future leaders of the nation.

The management, staff, and students of DIS have extended heartfelt congratulations to Saloni and her family, celebrating this stellar accomplishment with immense pride. Her success story, it is expected, will inspire generations of students walking the same corridors she once did.