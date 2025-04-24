Kashmiri Sabha condemns Pahalgam terror attack

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Apr: The Executive Committee of Kashmiri Sabha’s Dehradun branch summoned an emergency meeting here today. During the meeting, the members and the committee vehemently condemned the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as a deeply tragic and horrifying incident. The Sabha expressed profound grief over the ruthless killing of 27 innocent persons, while several wounded tourists continue to battle for their lives in hospitals.

The committee stated that Pahalgam, known for its serene natural beauty and as a cherished destination for pilgrims and travellers, has been left shaken by the violent assault. The attack, which is regarded as one of the deadliest targeting civilians in recent years, has plunged the nation into mourning and sparked outrage across the country. The incident has not only inflicted irreparable loss upon the families of the victims but has also engendered an atmosphere of fear and grief nationwide.

The Committee also observed that the reports reveal that the assailants specifically identified Hindus by checking their identity cards and wristbands before executing the attack. This grim revelation has raised concerns over the government’s claims regarding the restoration of peace in the region.

The Sabha resolved that one must remember and honour the lives lost in this senseless act of violence and reaffirm our collective commitment to combat extremism. Expressing deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Sabha also extended prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

The Kashmiri Sabha also reiterated its strong condemnation of the attack, urging the government to take decisive action to prevent further bloodshed and ensure lasting security for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.