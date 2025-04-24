Security tightened in Doon after terror attack in Kashmir

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Apr: After the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, security has been increased in Dehradun. SSP Ajai Singh said today that the police are also interacting with students who have come from other states, especially from Kashmir, to ensure their safety.

Following the orders of the DGP, police teams checked every vehicle and person on the borders of the district on Tuesday night. SSP and other officers were personally present in different areas to make sure that checking is done properly.

The SSP said that the aim of this campaign is to ensure public safety and prevent any unwanted activity. He added that the police team has contacted students who have come from other states, especially from Kashmir, to ensure their security.