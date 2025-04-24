Speeding car hits school students in Selakui, 8 injured

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Apr: A speeding Alto car hit school students in Selakui on Wednesday. Eight persons were injured in this accident. The car was being driven by Vikrant Kumar. He was coming from the Dehradun-Paonta Highway towards Nigam Road when he lost control and hit the students. The accident took place near Government Adarsh Inter College at the time when the school was closing for the day.

According to eyewitnesses, the students were walking out of the school when a fast-moving Alto car suddenly hit them. In the accident, seven students, one female pedestrian, and the car driver were injured. The car also hit three other parked vehicles on the road.

According to the police, the police reached the location quickly and sent the injured people to nearby hospitals using private vehicles and ambulances. Eight injured persons are being treated at Dhulkot Hospital and one at Jagran Hospital.

Police said the car was being driven by Vikrant Kumar, a health worker posted at a mental health hospital. He was also injured in the accident and is receiving treatment. The police have taken him into custody and registered a case against him. Police said that the families of the injured have been informed, and further investigation is going on.