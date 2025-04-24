Doon Citizens’ Council holds 2nd Annual General Body Meeting 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Apr: The Doon Citizens’ Council held its 2nd Annual General Body meeting with Mayor Sourabh Thapliyal as the Chief Guest here on Sunday. Environmental and Social Activist Anoop Nautiyal delivered a keynote speech, highlighting pressing issues faced by Dehradun residents, including cleanliness, tree cutting, parking, traffic, and accidents. He also proposed solutions to these problems.

The meeting discussed various challenges, such as overpopulation in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital. Members of the council also pointed out issues like spitting on roads.

During the event, deserving citizens were recognised for their contributions in fields like nation-building, defence, business, police, and art. Thapliyal and Nautiyal were honoured with appreciation certificates, shawls, garlands, and gifts.

The programme featured entertainment by Ghazal Singer Deepak and his team, as well as a special address by actor Abhinav Chaturvedi, known for his role in the TV show “Hum Log”.

DS Mann, President of Doon Citizens’ Council, welcomed the guests, while Dr S Farooq, Secretary General, proposed the vote of thanks.

PK Kapur, Honorary Secretary, briefed the audience about the minutes of the last AGM, which were confirmed by NC Gupta, Treasurer, and seconded by Rakesh Agarwal. Kapur also anchored the programme.

The Mayor assured that efforts would be made to make Dehradun a smart city, year by year.